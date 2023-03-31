Telangana: Grand celebration of Lord Rama’s Pattabhishekam held at Bhadradri

Lord Rama was adorned with ornaments like Chintaku Patakam, sword, golden umbrella and golden 'padukalu' marking the occasion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Priests perform the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The ‘Pattabhishekam‘ (coronation) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed in a grand manner at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple, popularly known as ‘Dakshina Ayodhya’, here on Friday.

The ceremony took place at Mithila Stadium on the main temple premises. The priests brought festival deities from the main temple to the stadium amid chanting of vedic mantras and performed the coronation programme in a traditional way. The priests Amaravadi Vijayaraghavan and Podicheti Seetaramanuja Charyulu under the guidance of senior priest KE Sthalasai who performed the coronation ceremony narrated its significance to the devotees.

Lord Rama was adorned with ornaments like Chintaku Patakam, sword, golden umbrella and golden ‘padukalu’ marking the occasion. Lord Anjaneya was adorned with a necklace of pearls. Prior to the programme the priests conducted special pujas in the main temple.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the ceremony and presented silk clothes to the presiding deity. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also attended the ceremony. The temple Executive Officer Ramadevi and others were also present.

Also Read Sri Rama Navami celebrated in a grand manner at Bhadrachalam