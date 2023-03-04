Telangana: Hall tickets for SCT SI, SCT ASI available for download

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded can e-mail at support@tslprb.in or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Candidates shortlisted to appear for the final written examination for recruitment to posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) can download their hall tickets from the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on March 6 till 12 midnight on March 9.

The examination for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) SCT ASI (FPB) will be conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on March 11 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively.

For the remaining two papers of the written examination for recruitment to the SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) posts, candidates will be issued separate hall tickets and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course.

The candidates must preserve the hall ticket till the final conclusion of the process of recruitment.