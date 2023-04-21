Telangana has farmer-friendly govt: Indrakaran Reddy

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said farmers were now easily able to sell their paddy produce at procurement centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates a paddy procurement centre at Rajura village in Lokeshwaram mandal on Friday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said farmers were now easily able to sell their paddy produce at procurement centres. He inaugurated a centre at Rajura village in Lokeshwaram mandal on Friday.

Reddy recalled that the farmers were struggling to dispose of their produce in the past, but were now selling the grains at the centres. The government is a farmer-friendly one.

It is spending a major chunk of funds to produce the produce from the growers. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s objective was to help farmers to achieve financial empowerment.

The minister further cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and provision of quality yet uninterrupted supply of power to the agriculture sector. Previous governments ignored farmers.

But the Telangana government took a slew of measures for the welfare of the agrarian community. He requested the farmers to utilize the centres.

Reddy later inaugurated a 33/11 kv power substation in the village. He said that the days of power fluctuations and resulting in damage of motors were gone.

The minister later interacted with women when he inspected a drinking water scheme in the village. He made enquiries whether they were getting drinking water at their doorstep every day. Women were forced to trek for long distances to fetch water in the past, he recounted. The transformation can be attributed to the Chief Minister’s vision, he said.

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and Collector Varun Reddy were present.