Telangana HC asks LIC to pay claim to kin of farmer who died by suicide

The Judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Bobba Madhavi, wife of the deceased.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:32 PM

Hyderabad: Justice CV Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Life Insurance Corporation of India to pay a claim amount of Rs.5,00,000 to the children of a farmer who died by suicide in 2022.

The Judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Bobba Madhavi, wife of the deceased. The petitioners complained about the inaction of the authorities and the insurance company in considering the death claim application made on November 5, 2022 and not releasing the claim amount of Rs 5,00,000 under the Rythu Bima scheme. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner’s family was poor, and that they were running from pillar to post unable to realise the claim amount.

Also Read Telangana High Court seeks status of Vanamohatsavam

After hearing both the parties, the Judge directed the Life Insurance Corporation to deposit the total amount in petitioner’s bank account along with the interest accrued till date. He also stated that the children of the petitioner aged 9 and 12 could withdraw the interest amount accumulated so far and total claim amount of Rs 5,00,000 once they attain the age of majority and accordingly the case was disposed.