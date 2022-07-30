Telangana HC directs Karimnagar CP not to interfere with civil disputes

Hyderabad: Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court directed Commissioner of Police Karimnagar not to interfere with any civil disputes of the citizens. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by P. Shiva Kumar, who sought protection from illegal custody from Inspector of Police, Karimnagar. The petitioner contended that the police were trying to settle a monetary dispute between the petitioner and others, which was a civil issue and did not warrant interference of police. Maccha Shiva Kumar, ACP, who was present in the court was directed not to interfere in any civil disputes.

Justice Lalitha observed that it was not the duty of the police to interfere with disputes of civil in nature. They were directed to follow the due process of law.

In another case, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti directed the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to consider the premature release of one S K Zakaria. A writ plea was filed by S A Rasheed that a rejection order was passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the premature release of prisoner who spent 23 years in the jail. S K Zakaria was arrested for murdering a public servant on duty who was the Deputy Secretary of the Wakf Board. The judge directed the Director General to reconsider the application and pass appropriate orders.