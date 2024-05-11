| Telangana Heatwave Not Over Yet Imd Forecasts Possible Return Post May 20

Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, said the heatwave is not entirely over for Telangana and could reappear after May 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 03:12 PM

Hyderabad: While Telangana, including Hyderabad, is experiencing relief from the intense heat, the respite might be short-lived as forecasts indicate a possible return of scorching temperatures after a week.

Over the next five days, Hyderabad is expected to have an average maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius. Periodic rains and a partly cloudy sky are anticipated, offering some relief from the heat. Districts, too, might witness on-and-off rains, keeping temperatures from soaring significantly.