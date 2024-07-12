Telangana High Court asks Nizamabad court to reschedule trial of a case

High Court Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High court directed the II Additional District & Sessions Judge, Nizamabad court to defer and reschedule the trial in an alleged honor killing case.

The judge was dealing with the writ plea filed by Mondi Suguna, mother of deceased seeking directions to reinvestigate the criminal case booked for offences of abetment of suicide, under SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused persons Karka Ravi and others.

The petitioner, who is the mother of deceased sought an impartial investigation and complained that the case of culpable homicide (murder) was falsely portrayed as a suicide.

Senior counsel, V Raghunath said that, the deceased belonged to the Mala community and that he had a love relationship with a dominant caste community girl and that the girl’s family killed the deceased as the relationship would cause damage to their honor in the society.

He said the investigation had serious lacunae and neither the evidence of the girl in relation nor the material evidences were taken on record for investigation.

The police have not registered offence of culpable homicide despite a group of persons from the girls’ community picking him up and making him to consume pesticide.

Senior counsel, V Raghunath pressed upon for further investigation by the Superintendent of Police, Nizamabad. The GP for Home, Mahesh Raje argued that, it was not a case of honour killing and that pesticide was purchased by the deceased himself for committing suicide.

Raghunath pointed out that, the owner of pesticide shop was not even made a witness in the chargesheet and said that this itself would establish a shady investigation.

He also pointed out that, the statement of the pesticide owner shop would reveal that the deceased used to regularly purchase pesticide in his shop.

Further he said that, deceased was involved in the agriculture activity and buying pesticide cannot be related or connected to suicide.

Moreover, a statement which was not part of the chargesheet was relied upon by the police, Raghunath said.

The judge also wondered, why the pesticide shop owner was not made a witness in the chargesheet and his statement was not placed on record.

On the request of the GP Home to verify the same, the judge adjourned the case to July 18 meanwhile directing the reschedule of the trial which was supposed to commence on July 15.