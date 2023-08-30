Telangana: EC gears up cops for Assembly Elections

By Mitu David Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Gearing up the official administration for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Telangana conducted an intensive one-day training programme for its police officers on Wednesday.

The training, held at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, aimed to equip officers with essential knowledge regarding security measures crucial for a smooth and secure electoral process.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Vikas Raj underscored the ever-evolving nature of technology and the challenges it poses in the State during elections.

He stressed the importance of swift corrective actions amid extensive media coverage of election-related events. The training is aimed to equip officers with new strategies for ensuring election security, considering the extensive media coverage and swift corrective actions required.

DGP Anjani Kumar addressed officers, covering various security aspects, such as vehicle checks and polling station management.

He stressed the importance of transparency for fair elections and mentioned the reshuffling of nearly 700 police personnel as per the Election Commission‘s directives. He also suggested the establishment of security checkpoints along inter-State borders equipped with closed-circuit cameras.

Aariz Aftab, CEO of West Bengal, provided insights into preparatory work for the elections, including polling booth categorization and vulnerability assessments.

Thiru Satyabrata Sahoo, CEO of Tamil Nadu, focused on the deployment and de-induction of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), law and order maintenance, and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The training encompassed innovative approaches for improvement throughout the election process.