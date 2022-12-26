Telangana: High court orders CBI probe into MLA ‘poachgate’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:09 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has entrusted the investigation into alleged attempts to lure the BRS legislators by offering money, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This verdict was given by Justice Vijayasen Reddy here on Monday.

The Telangana High Court has also quashed the Telangana Government order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the poachgate and also the probe done by the SIT so far. The order was passed on the writ petitions filed by the three principal accused persons, Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar.

The trio had allegedlly tried to lure four BRS legislators to cross over to the BJP by offering money. Their conversations were video and audio recorded by the police which was tipped off by one of the legislators Pilot Rohit Reddy. The trio were taken into custody and an SIT was formed to probe the case. The main accused persons had moved the high court seeking a CBI probe into the charges.