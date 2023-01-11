Telangana High Court refuses to stay Kamareddy draft master plan

Advocate General BS Prasad said the State government would consider the objections raised by the farmers before finalising the draft plan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Justice CV Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Draft General Town Planning Scheme (Master Plan) of Kamareddy Municipality.

The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by T Srinivas Singh and 39 other farmers of Rameshwarpalle, Kamareddy opposing the master plan under which the lands of the farmers are taken away. It may be recalled farmers from seven villages of Kamareddy were agitating against the plan demanding exclusion of their agriculture land from the industrial zone and green zone. Petitioners said their lands were earmarked for recreational area without considering their objections. Kamareddy Municipal authorities are acting in arbitrary manner without even considering hundreds of objections submitted by the farmers, said the petitioners.

Advocate General BS Prasad said the State government would consider the objections raised by the farmers before finalising the draft plan. Refusing to grant interim order for staying the master plan, the judge directed the government to file a counter adjourning the case to January 25.