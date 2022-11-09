Telangana High Court releases Raja Singh with conditions on interviews, celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:37 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday set free the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh by quashing the Preventive Detention order that was issued against him by the Hyderabad City Police in August.

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi allowed a writ plea filed by Singh’s wife T Usha Bai, which questioned the August 25 PD Act order against her husband. The panel had heard Advocate General BS Prasad and Senior Counsel L Ravichander before ordering the release of Raja Singh.

Also Read Hate Speech: BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into custody in Hyderabad again

The panel, however, has passed the release order with multiple conditions. Only four members of his immediate family and their advocate would be permitted to be with him at the time of his release from jail. The court also injuncted him from giving interviews or making posts which are inciteful or harmful, on social media, electronic and print media. The panel also made it clear that there should be no processions or celebrations on his release from jail.