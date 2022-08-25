Hate Speech: BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into custody in Hyderabad again

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:55 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was once again taken into custody by the Hyderabad City Police on Thursday.

A police team reached his office in the afternoon and took him into custody. The legislator was earlier issued two notices in connection with two cases booked against him in Mangalhat and Shahinayathgunj police stations on charges of making hate speeches during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in April.

Also Read Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh detained under Preventive Detention Act

Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday as well on charges of making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. However the court later ordered his release following discrepancies in the remand report and the investigation officer not issuing a 41A CrPC notice as per Supreme Court guidelines. The City police have challenged the bail granted by the lower court in the High Court.

Following the MLA being taken into custody once again, heavy police deployment has been made at Mangalhat and surrounding areas.