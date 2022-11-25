Telangana High Court stays SIT notice against BJP’s BL Santosh

The court issued the stay order after Santosh moved the court asking for the notice to be quashed since it did not mention on what grounds he was being summoned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday has ordered a stay on the notice under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure that was served on BJP national general secretary BL Santosh by the Special Investigation Team probing the MLA poaching case.

The court stayed the notice, citing lack of essential ingredients, pointing out that a notice under Section 41-A would have to state on what evidence or suspicion or what grounds the person was being summoned.

The SIT, according to Senior Counsel Prakash Reddy appearing on behalf of Santosh, did not mention any of these in the notice.