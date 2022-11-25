IT Raids: Telangana High Court stays probe into case against IT official

Malla Reddy and his younger son Bhadra Reddy had lodged a complaint against the I-T officials for forcibly taking signatures from the Minister's elder son Mahender Reddy on documents which mentioned that black money was found in his possession.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed all further proceedings in the criminal case against Deputy Director of Income Tax Rathnakar. The case was registered following a complaint lodged with the Bowenpally police by Ch Bhadra Reddy, son of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Bhadra Reddy, in his complaint, had alleged that his brother Mahendar Reddy was made to forcefully sign certain documents by the officer and that Mahendar Reddy was admitted in the hospital due to chest pain. Following this, a case of extortion was booked against the officer.

Rathnakar on Friday moved the court, challenging the extortion case and said false allegations were made against him for discharging his duties. The IT Department Counsel, who said Rathnakar was authorised to conduct raid, search and seize, said the complaint was filed by Mahendar Reddy’s brother, when Mahendar Reddy himself was conscious and capable of filing the complaint.

Public Prosecutor Prathap Reddy on the other hand, submitted that the officer had exceeded his powers in exercising his duties and that this could not be considered to have acted in good faith.

The judge, after hearing the arguments, passed the order staying all further proceedings in the case.