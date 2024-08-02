Telangana High Court takes on record GHMC report on stray dog menace

The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao dealt with a suo moto PIL taken based on reports of stray dogs attacking children and causing widespread panic among residents in Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court on Friday took on record the compliance report filed by GHMC in response to the increasing menace of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad. The tragic incident took place in Hyderabad recently where a 4-year-old child and 18-month-old baby lost their lives in stray dog attacks. The compliance report stated that 11 steps were taken by GHMC to curb the stray dog menace.

A few important measures were instructions issued to the Chief City Planner, GHMC to ensure creche facilities in establishments with fifty or more employees, as per the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. Training programme from experts of Humane Society International to GHMC staff 3091 Resident Welfare Associations and 3,95,275 school children in 1806 schools are continuing in a campaign mode. Online link was created to register dog feeders to ensure street dogs are sterilized and vaccinated. Efforts are underway to develop a mobile application on catching of street dogs, pet dog registrations, number of feeding spots, number of dog feeders, number of sterilisations and vaccinations done etc, the report said. Identifying and regulating feeding spots for stray dogs away from public places to avoid human-animal conflict, ensuring Dog Catching Operations 24/7 etc were also listed in the steps taken.

The court further observed the provisions of Animal birth control rules i.e., the Rules 10, 11, 15 and 16 and directed GHMC to appraise the court, the status of implementation of its statutory obligations under the ABC Rules. In conclusion, the court further directed GHMC to explore the possibility of establishing rehabilitation centres outside the limits of Hyderabad and examine whether the Animal Birth Control Centre has a helpline to deal with the cases regarding dog bites or rabbit dogs. Accordingly the matter was adjourned to September, 9 for further hearing.

High Court issues notice to Forest Dept, Collector

A Division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao directed notice to Forest Department, Forest Range Officer, The District Collector in a matter pertaining to validity of provisions of the Telangana Forests Act, 1967. The writ plea filed by Chirra Guruvaiah challenging that the said provisions are in violation and repugnant to the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (ROFR), and the Constitution of India. Petitioner stated that they hail from a Chenchu community, recognized as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. He further said that their livelihood is based on age-old practices of cultivation, fishing, grazing, and collection of minor forest produce such as wax, fruits, honey, etc. It is the case of petitioner that he along with the Chenchu community have been issued undated show-cause eviction notices under provisions of the Telangana Forests Act, 1967. Petitioner contended that the eviction notice is in violation of the Scheduled Tribes and ROFR Act, 2006, which grants forest rights to Scheduled Tribes. He further submitted that despite following the proper procedure to claim forest rights, the petitioner received the said notice from the authorities. Petitioner pointed that the notice did not consider the filed claims and alleged that Bommanapally village is in a reserved forest area, thus labeling the petitioner’s farming activities as illegal under the Telangana Forests Act, 1967. Therefore, the petitioner sought directions to set aside the undated eviction notice and declare the specified sections of the Telangana Forests Act, 1967 as unconstitutional and repugnant to the ROFR Act, 2006. Accordingly, the court adjourned the matter directing the state to file response as it requires consideration.

High Court asks Endowment dept to update grievance redressal website

Justice N V Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court held the obligation of the state endowment department to update information on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) website. The court also directed that the website should ensure public notification of temple lands in line with government guidelines. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by P Madhavi and six others challenging the action Sri Jayagiri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Devasthanam and other authorities in evicting the Petitioners without issuing any notice or service of any order from their houses situated at JLNS Nagar, Malkajgiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri District. It may be recalled that the court granted interim stay preventing the respondents from interfering with the petitioners’ possession of their homes until the adjudication of the case. The petitioners claimed to have possession in the said area for 40 years, paying all relevant taxes, electricity, and water bills. They contended that the principal secretary of the State Endowments Department and other officials forcefully evicted them and locked their houses without prior notices. The counsel for respondent argued that the petitioners were encroaching on the land belonging to Sri Jayagiri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Devasthanam in JLNS Nagar. After considering the said contentions, the court directed the respondent authorities to follow the due procedure of law to issue notices and adjourned the matter to August 19.