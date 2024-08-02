GHMC teams capture 15 dogs in Balanagar

The GHMC Veterinary Section, Kukatpally, said following a complaint of dog bite incident at Rajiv Nagar colony on Thursday, the dog catching team rushed to the location and caught the dog which was found to be sterilised male and put under observation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In response to the story ‘Rabid Dog Bites 16 in City’ published in these columns on Friday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has said the dog catching teams captured 15 dogs from Rajiv Colony, Balanagar, and transferred them to animal care centre for quarantine and observation.

The Veterinary Officer who visited the site was told by the local residents that the dog had bitten 16 persons. The victims were found to have suffered minor injuries and they were taken to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta for administration of RIG at the bite site and advised to follow the ARV schedule diligently.

The dog squad teams would be deployed in the colony for next three days to be more vigilant and catch the dogs for further quarantine and observation, the GHMC said in the statement.