Telangana: High-end surgeries now in government tertiary hospitals

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 12:58 AM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government green lighting the upgrade of medical infrastructure and stressing the need for government medical departments to take up complex surgeries, State-run tertiary hospitals are now seeking to make a mark in the field of complex high-end surgeries, which has been so far a domain of private hospitals.

The foray into high-end life-saving surgeries and elective procedures aimed at improving the quality of life of patients has already started with senior doctors at tertiary government hospitals in Hyderabad taking up joint replacement surgeries, cardiac-related procedures and complex surgeries in surgical gastroenterology.

In the past month, the orthopaedic wing at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) completed close to 20 joint replacement surgeries while the recently inaugurated CATH conducted over 200 angiogram and angioplasty procedures.

Recently, led by Head of Surgical Gastroenterology, OGH, Dr Ch Madhusudhan, for the first time in a government hospital in Telangana, surgeons conducted a complex liver surgery known as ‘Total Laparoscopic Right Hepatectomy’ on a 31-year-old housewife, which otherwise would cost nearly Rs 15 lakh in any private hospital. At Gandhi Hospital, surgeons from the Orthopaedic department conducted three knee replacement surgeries within a span of 12-hours, a unique record considering the scale of logistics that is often difficult to meet in a tertiary government hospital. The knee replacement procedures, which would have cost between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh in private hospitals, were conducted free of cost.

Surgeons at the hospital, which was the ground-zero during the Covid pandemic, have already conducted two kidney transplant surgeries and have lined up a few more in the coming weeks.

The Rs 7-crore Cath lab, coming up at Gandhi Hospital, will soon pave the way for hospital’s cardiac team to launch high-end critical heart procedures like emergency treatment of heart attack patients, angiogram and angioplasty.

