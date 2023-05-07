Telangana honoured PV Narasimha Rao when Congress did not, says Harish Rao

Telangana government had showed its respects to one of the greatest leaders from Telangana by naming the Veterinary University after Narasimha Rao, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Harish Rao addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for a Government Veterinary College in Siddipet.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress Party had refused even to allot a piece of land for building the PV Ghat in Hyderabad even though one of its most respected leaders, PV Narasimha Rao, had served as the country’s Prime Minister. On the other hand, the Telangana government had showed its respects to one of the greatest leaders from Telangana by naming the Veterinary University after Narasimha Rao.

Accusing Opposition parties of ignoring the development happening in the State, Rao said the Telangana government had won accolades even from the Centre for launching different schemes but the leaders from the same party ruling at the Centre were criticizing the government.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for a Government Veterinary College in Siddipet on Sunday in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Harish Rao said the State government had given utmost priority to even livestock after the State’s formation. The government had launched a sheep distribution programme, apart from initiating steps to boost the fisheries sector in Telangana. Fishermen were seeing better days because water bodies in the State were brimming with water after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) within four years.

The ‘1962’ emergency services launched for attending to cattle and livestock by the State government was being replicated by the Centre, which had also copied Telangana‘s schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and others.

Srinivas Yadav said the lives of the shepherd community and fishermen community had changed in a great way after the free sheep distribution and boost to the fisheries sector. Previous governments had ignored the development of these sectors, he said

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.