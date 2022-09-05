Telangana: Hysea, TASK launch ‘Project Drona’ to train faculty

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

The 8-12 weeks module will help faculty members know the industry needs. It will also focus on professional skills development, coding, nuances of IT industry, business sense and customer centricity.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) in collaboration with Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) launched ‘Project Drona’, a faculty learning programme. It is powered by Infosys Springboard platform.

Faculty teaching computer science, IT or related subjects in engineering, BCA, MCA, BSc, and polytechnic institutions in Telangana can enroll for the programme. The 8-12 weeks module will help faculty members know the industry needs. It will also focus on professional skills development, coding, nuances of IT industry, business sense and customer centricity.

Initially, more than 500 faculty members from 250 colleges are expected to be covered by Project Drona. “Project Drona targets faculty capacity building in emerging technologies and industry requirements. This will help institutions update curriculum. It will be supported to reach maximum faculty members in the educational institutions of Telangana,” said Collegiate Education and Technical Education Commissioner Navin Mittal at the launch.

“Talent availability will play a decisive role in shaping the future of IT in Hyderabad and Telangana. Project Drona is an intervention to equip faculty with industry needs. It is an immersive faculty development programme,” said Manisha Saboo, Hysea President.

“This is the first time in the country that emphasis is being given to the immersive industry exposure to the faculty. The belief is that success of Telangana youth largely depends on the skill of the faculty,” said TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha.

The mentorship from the IT industry coupled with access to content will help the faculty add a new chapter to their own careers as well as to the students being taught. In the next two years this can be scaled up to be a benchmark in bridging industry-academia-skill gaps, said Sairam Vedam, Project Drona Chair and Cigniti Chief Marketing Officer.