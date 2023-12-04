Telangana: IAF trainee aircraft crashlands in Toopran

The local police have reached the spot and informed the officials of IAF. The police were not sure whether the pilot ejected out of the aircraft.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:48 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Iaf

Medak: An Indian Airforce (IAF) trainee aircraft crashlanded on the outskirts of Ravelli village of Toopran on Monday morning. It went up in flames after the crash.

The locals were unsure how many persons were there in the aircraft. The aircraft was reduced into ashes within minutes. The local police have reached the spot and informed the officials of IAF. The police were not sure whether the pilot ejected out of the aircraft.

Investigation is on.