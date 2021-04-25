Telangana: IALA intensifies sanitation drive

For the past few days, IALA Zonal Managers have been ensuring extensive sanitation measures in the city and fringe areas

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the State, the Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA) has intensified sanitation measures, especially spraying of disinfectants in its respective areas, just as urban local bodies across the State had taken up the exercise.

There are 120 IALA-operated areas and 170 industrial parks in the State. For the past few days, IALA Zonal Managers have been ensuring extensive sanitation measures in the city and fringe areas.

Though IALA Zonal Managers have been directing officials to take up cleaning and clearing garbage activities daily, there have been some complaints of poor upkeep maintenance of areas.

The issue was discussed at a meeting with Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials recently.

Subsequently, the department issued directions to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to intensify sanitation measures, with a special focus on clearing garbage and spraying disinfectants.

As a result, many IALA are now hiring agencies to take up comprehensive maintenance works, including spraying disinfectants in respective areas.

The four zones, including Cyberabad, Ranga Reddy, Shamshabad and Jeedimetla and others in the State are deploying workers in their respective areas for effective sanitation works.

Apart from commercial areas like Madhapur, Nanakramguda, Manikonda and others in their limits, emphasis is being laid on residential areas. Daily clearing of garbage, permanent clearing of garbage vulnerable points and spraying of disinfectants is being closely monitored, an official from TSIIC told Telangana Today.

