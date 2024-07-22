Telangana icon Dasarath Krishnamacharya remembered on birth centenary; KCR pays tributes

22 July 2024

Hyderabad: Rememberingcon and poet Dasarath Krishnamacharya on his birth centenary, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with other senior leaders, paid rich tributes. They remembered the profound impact of Dasarathi’s work on the Telangana Statehood movement and cultural identity.

In a statement on Monday, Chandrashekhar Rao praised Dasarathi as a multi-talented person whose poetry and literature played a pivotal role in spreading Telangana’s greatness to the world. He recalled that Dasarathi fought against Nizam’s oppression with his writings and inspired many others. He said the poet’s literature ignited the spirit of the historic Telangana peasant armed struggle against monarchy of the Nizam.

“Dasarathi’s inspiration was integral to our struggle for Telangana,” the former Chief Minister said, remembering the poet as the voice of Telangana’s self-respect and a beacon for future generations. He stated that Dasharathi’s work, which elevated Telangana’s self-respect, would remain an eternal inspiration.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also paid homage, recalling Dasarathi’s iconic lines – “Naa Telangana, Koti Ratanala Veena,” which left a profound impact on Telangana’s cultural heritage. He said through his powerful writings, the literary warrior had become the voice of the oppressed and inspired the youth.

He noted that Dasarathi’s contributions to Telugu literature, including stories, plays, poems, and film songs, left an indelible mark and earned him numerous prestigious awards. In recognition of Dasarathi’s contributions, the BRS government had instituted the Dasarathi Sahitya Award to honour those who made significant contributions to literature. “Every year, Dasarathi Jayanthi is officially celebrated as a mark of respect for his services,” he added.

Senior BRS legislator and former Minister T Harish Rao also paid tributes, recalling Dasarathi as the poet who turned the tears of Telangana’s people into a powerful movement against the Nizam’s rule. He said Dasarathi used poetry as a sharp weapon for the liberation of Telangana, remembering the poet’s role in Telangana’s liberation from the Nizam rule and later, in the movement for separate Statehood.

