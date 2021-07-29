Telangana: IEI issues membership certificates

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the certificates

Hyderabad: The Institution of Engineers (India), Telangana State Centre, presented certificates to Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, M Sathi Reddy and Ahmed Ziauddin, both retired Superintendent Engineers of Irrigation department, Prashanth Bikkasani, a research scholar of Osmania University and T Spoorthi, Manager of HMWSSB and others.

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the certificates.

Addressing the gathering, Narasimha Reddy appreciated the programmes conducted by institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Rao Deshpande said he was honoured to have membership of such a prestigious institution and proud to be a part of it. He said that he will spend full time with the institute after completing the assignment given by the Chief Minister.

Prashanth Bikkasani said he was delighted to have membership of institution having 100 years history and said he will work towards bringing recent technological advances in day to day engineering into lime light by utilizing the platform of institute.

As a Telanganite, he said that he will work to fulfill the aspiration of eminent engineers Mokshgundem Visvesvaraya and R Vidyasagar Rao.

