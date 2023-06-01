Telangana: IMA cautions against gender determination tests

Qualified doctors should not cooperate with hospital managements in conducting such gender determination tests, IMA official said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against doctors who are involved in conducting illegal gender determination tests and abortions.

Congratulating the district health officials and police in Warangal for conducting a sting operation and arresting a gang that was allegedly involved in conducting these illegal tests, the president of IMA, Telangana, Dr B N Rao said that IMA will also not hesitate to recommend to the Medical Council and the Government to take strict action, according to the provisions of PCPNDT act, on doctors.

“Gender determination tests should not be done in hospitals, diagnostic centers or any other places. The PC PNDT Act-1994 has been enacted under which there will be severe punishments for anyone who performs, conducts and encourages gender testing. Qualified doctors should not cooperate with hospital managements in conducting such illegal tests,” IMA official said.

Dr. Rao said that authorities should also make people aware of the responsibility of protecting the girl child from all walks of life and the PCPNDT Act.

