Telangana in forefront for implementing minority welfare schemes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

(File Photo) Telangana has become a role model since it is according top priority to the education and economic welfare of minorities

Hyderabad: For implementing various welfare schemes for minorities in the country, Telangana has become a role model since it is according top priority to the education and economic welfare of minorities across the State.

The State government has been relentlessly working for the uplift of minorities more than anywhere in the country. The government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been implementing schemes for the welfare of the minorities since 2014.

After the formation of Telangana, one of the most crucial welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister was the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. The scheme has contributed to the growth and education of girls born in poor minority families and prevented child marriages, officials said.

The scheme was introduced thinking that a girl child should not become a financial burden to the parents belonging to poor minority groups. Initially, under this scheme, a financial assistance of Rs.51,000 was provided for the marriage of the girl belonging to minority communities.

But in 2017, the financial assistance provided under the scheme was increased to Rs 75,116 and later from March 19, 2018, the amount was enhanced to Rs. 1,00,116 by the State government.

Under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, as many as 2,17,565 girl children have been given financial assistance of Rs. 1751 crore. For the financial year 2022-23, the State government allotted Rs. 300 crore for the scheme, which is more supportive for poor parents.

Another interesting factor of the scheme was that the most female children who have benefited from the scheme are receiving KCR kits later on.

Stating that the TRS was striving for the welfare of minority communities on all fronts, officials said the number of minority gurukul educational institutions in the State was only 12 in Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After 2014, an additional 192 gurukuls were established. Fifty per cent of the gurukuls have been especially reserved for minority girls. A total of 14,000 students are benefiting from these gurukuls. So far under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme, a sum of Rs. 6.30 crore financial assistance has been provided to minority students.

For the financial year 2022-23, Rs.100 crore has been allocated for this scheme. As part of the welfare of minorities, Anis-ul-Gurba, an orphanage in Nampally, is being renovated at a cost of Rs.40 crore.

As many as 10,000 imams and mauzams, who conduct prayers in mosques, are getting an honorarium of Rs.5,000 per month.

Officials said the State government was giving new clothes to 4.65 lakh people as a gift during Ramzan and about five lakh people are getting gifts during Christmas. Telangana Public Service Commission is giving free coaching in the districts for the group posts.