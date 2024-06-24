Telangana: Inter Advanced Supplementary exam results out

Close to 64% of first year students who appeared for the supplementary exams have passed.

24 June 2024

Hyderabad: The results of the Intermediate Public Advance Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) for First and Second year examinations, which were held between May 24 and June 8, have been released on Monday.

A total of 1, 62, 520 students out of 2, 54, 498 students, who had appeared in the first year general category advanced supplementary, managed to pass the examinations. A total of 1, 06, 484 students out of the 1, 62, 520 students (in the first year) improved their previous performance while the remaining 56, 036 students were not able to improve their past performance in March, 2024. The total pass percentage was at 63.86 percent. Cumulatively, which also includes candidates (first year) who passed in March, 2024, the total number of students who passed are 3, 18, 967, which is 74.1 overall pass percent.

Out of the 2, 54, 498 candidates who had appeared for the first year advanced supplementary examinations this year, a total of 82, 910 have secured A grade (greater than 75 percent), 42, 143 secured B grade (between 60 percent and 75 percent), 24, 540 students secured C grade (between 50 percent and 60 percent) and 14, 927 students scored D grade, which falls 35 percent and 50 percent.

A total of 1, 38, 477 students had appeared for second year intermediate advanced supplementary examinations out of which 60, 564 students secured Compartmental Pass while 60, 615 candidates have passed. A total of 28 candidates secured A grade and about 20 students secured B grade.

The details results with marks of the intermediate first year and second year advanced supplementary examinations are available on https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in