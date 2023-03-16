Telangana Inter exams: Four malpractice cases registered on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Four cases of malpractice cases - three in Karimnagar and one in Warangal districts - were registered during the second year intermediate public examinations

Hyderabad: Four cases of malpractice cases – three in Karimnagar and one in Warangal districts – were registered during the second year intermediate public examinations which commenced with second language paper-II across the State on Thursday.

Officials said 4,20,195 candidates out of 4,34,862 took the exam. In a statement, the Intermediate Board said observers were sent to exam centres in Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medak, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts. The exams were conducted smoothly and peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

