JNTU Hyderabad to hold XI convocation ceremony on March 18

More than 92,000 students will be awarded their degrees during the XI convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: More than 92,000 students will be awarded their degrees during the XI convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad which is scheduled on Saturday.

The degrees to be awarded include 78,166 BTech, 5,999 B. Pharmacy, 2,062 MBA, 2,134 M.Tech and 1,189 PharmD for 2021-22.

As many as 46 gold medals including 14 for the university colleges, 10 for affiliated colleges and 22 endowment gold medals for the academic year 2021- 22 will also be presented to the meritorious students during the convocation.

Central University of Rajasthan Chancellor Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will deliver the convocation address. The University will confer degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Kasturirangan.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of JNTU-Hyderabad, will preside over the event that will be held in JN Auditorium on the University campus.