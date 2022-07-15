Telangana intermediate board extends supplementary exam fees date till July 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: First and second year intermediate students, who could not pay the fee for intermediate public advanced supplementary exams due to torrential rains in the State, can pay the same with a late fee of Rs.200 on July 18 and 19. Candidates can pay the exam fee at their junior colleges.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday asked all junior colleges to accept the exam fee along with a late fee from students and remit the same to the Board on or before July 19 up to 5 pm.