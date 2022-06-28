Telangana: Intermediate board plans onscreen evaluation of answer scripts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is drawing up plans to conduct onscreen evaluation of the answer scripts of the Intermediate Public Examinations from next year.

To start with, the Board plans to introduce this new evaluation system for answer scripts of the vocational streams as they are less in number compared to general streams. Later, it will be implemented for the general streams exams as well. Initially, the onscreen evaluation will be done by establishing spot evaluation camps as is being presently done for the manual evaluation.

Currently, Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, State Board of Technical Education and Training are evaluating answer scripts of their respective students onscreen.

The onscreen evaluation system involves scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password which will be sent to the registered mobile number only. This system of evaluation will aid in announcing the results quickly besides without any errors.