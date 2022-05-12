Telangana: Intermediate second year question papers on Thursday marred with errors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations conducted on Thursday were marred with errors. Students of intermediate second year were in for a shock when Question Number 8, carrying five marks, in section-B of the Political Science (Civics) paper-II exam was different for the English and Telugu versions of the question papers.

While the Telugu version had “Describe home rule movement in Indian Independence struggle”, the English version had “Point out the main provisions of the Independence of India Act, 1947”. This is when questions in all versions of the question papers should be same.

There were also errors in the question paper of the Mathematics IIA Urdu medium. Question Number 1 in the section-A had ‘Farji’ instead of ‘Zarbi’ which means multiplicative. The Board officials immediately issued errata instructing students to read it as ‘Zarbi’ instead of ‘Farji’ and also asked to remove the word ‘Theek’ in section B Question Number 20 of the Mathematics-IIA Urdu medium question paper.

Reacting to the issue, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) said it noticed that there was a variation in Question Number 8 of the Political Science II year between English and Telugu version question papers. However, the Board has prepared the scheme of evaluation for Telugu and English versions separately and evaluation would be done accordingly, it said.

“There is no ambiguity in this regard. Marks will be awarded for Telugu medium students whether Telugu version or English version question number eight was attempted as per the scheme of evaluation,” it said.

Meanwhile, 21,876 second-year students were absent for the exams held on Thursday. While 4,39,171 students registered for the exams, 4,17,295 attended. Twelve malpractice cases including seven in Vikarabad, four in Nagarkurnool and one in Peddapalli district were booked during the exam.