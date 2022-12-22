Telangana: Intermediate vocational exams to be held from March 15

TS BIE on Thursday issued a detailed timetable for the Intermediate Vocational Public Examination, March 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday issued a detailed timetable for the Intermediate Vocational Public Examination, March 2023.

The intermediate first-year vocational exams will begin with the general foundation course on March 15 and the second-year students will have the general foundation course exam on March 16. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Both the first year and second year vocational students will have practical examinations from February 15 to March 2. The Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education exams will be conducted on March 4 and 6 respectively.

For a detailed timetable, visit the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do.