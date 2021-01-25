Telangana invites applications for setting up new bars

The applications are invited for getting prior clearance for as many as 159 additional bars

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Monday issued a notification inviting applications from the interested persons for setting up of new bars.

The applications are invited for getting prior clearance for as many as 159 additional bars. The last date for submission of applications is February 8 and each applicant must submit the form after paying a fee of Rs1 lakh, according to Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Of the total 159 bars, 55 are in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) while 19 in GHMC periphery and the rest in districts.

The bars will be allocated through a draw of lots by the Collector concerned in districts on February 10 while the Excise Director in GHMC limits on February 11. The successful applicant will get clearance copy on February 17.

The interested persons can participate in selection process by submitting a form along with three colour passport size photographs and a self-certified copy of Aadhaar or PAN card. Anyone who is below 21 years of age and those who were convicted under Excise Act-1968 or a defaulter of excise revenue or anyone adjudged as an insolvent by a competent court are ineligible to apply.

According to officials, the selected applicant should sign or affix his or her thumb impression against the relevant entry in the confirmation register maintained for the purpose. He should pay a sum equal to one third of the total Bar Excise Tax for remaining license period within 90 days from the date of issue of prior clearance either by challan or demand draft.

In case the selected applicant fails to remit one third of the total Bar Excise Tax within the validity of prior clearance, a sum of Rs.5 lakh will be recovered as penalty from him. A fresh draw of lots among the remaining applicants would be conducted for allotting the bar.

• Additional bars to be sanctioned in the State are 159

• Last date for receipt of applications is February 8

• Bars will be allocated through a draw of lots by Collector concerned in districts on February 10

• In GHMC limits, it will be done by Excise Director on February 11

• Successful applicant will get clearance copy on February 17

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .