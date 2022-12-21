Telangana is first State to announce uniform HR policy for PACS employees: TSCAB chairman

Telangana was the first State in the country to announce such an HR policy and provide job security, enhancement of salaries by announcing pay scales.

Karimnagar: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a courageous decision while announcing a uniform Human Resources (HR) policy for the employees of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Telangana was the first state in the country to announce such an HR policy and provide job security, enhancement of salaries by announcing pay scales, and promotions on par with any cooperative bank employee, he said and added that the PACS employees would be also given 25 per cent quota in the filling up of vacancies in the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB).

Ravinder Rao was participating in the closing ceremony of the training of PACS employees on the system-based generation of financial statements audit organised in association with NABARD at Karimnagar DCCB main office here on Wednesday.

The new uniform HR policy announced by the State government had also stipulated norms of computer knowledge to all the employees of PACS including its CEOs. Stating that the new policy fixed minimum qualifications for various posts, Rao said employees of PACS would be transferred every three years according to the bank rules.