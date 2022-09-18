Telangana Jana Vedika convenor Takkallapally Ramu dies of heart attack in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao consoles family members of Takkallapally Ramu.

Hanamkonda: Congress senior leader and Telangana Jana Vedika convenor Takkallapally Ramu (59) died of a reported massive heart attack in his sleep on Saturday night at his residence on the Hunter Road here. He is survived by wife Vinitha and son Srikiran. He was the son of former minister Takkallapally Purushothama Rao.

According to his family members, Ramu was found unconscious by maid on the floor beside his bed on Sunday morning. Doctors confirmed that he had died of a massive heart attack. Ramu, an active social activist, conducted several talks and seminars on contemporary social, economic and political issues through the Telangana Jana Vedika and was quite popular among the political as well as intellectual circles not only in erstwhile Warangal district but also in the State.

Also Read Kothagudem: Forest officer ends life in Cherla

Knowing about the sudden demise of Ramu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has visited his house and paid tributes to the mortal remains. He also consoled former minister Purushothama Rao and his wife, and other family members of Ramu.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh has also expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of Ramu. “It was shocking to learn about the sudden passing away of Ramu who was a committed citizen, and activist. He organised nearly 700 lectures/talks/seminars through the Telangana Jana Vedika,” Prof Ramesh said.

Human Rights Forum (HRF) president S Jeevan Kumar has also expressed condolences over the demise of Ramu and recalled his services to the society.

Warangal TRS MP Pasunuri Dayakar, several Congress and other party leaders attended the last rites held in Hanamkonda on Sunday evening.