Kothagudem: Forest officer ends life in Cherla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Kothagudem: A forester has allegedly committed suicide in Cherla mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased, K Suryanarayana, working as a beat officer in Cherla forest range was said to have jumped into Taliperu stream from a bridge across the stream at Tegada village during afternoon hours.

Immediately after learning about the incident forest and police officials engaged expert swimmers to search for Suryanarayana. His dead body was found in the late evening hours of the day.

Family problems were said to be the reason behind his extreme step. The local police booked a case in connection with the incident.