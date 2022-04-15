Telangana: Job aspirants from minority communities can enrol for free coaching

Published Date - 11:32 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Government job aspirants from the minority communities desirous of availing free coaching should enrol with the District Minority Welfare Officer from Monday, April 18.

Director, Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TSMSC), Shahnawaz Qasim, said the Minority Welfare department, through the study circle, planned to conduct coaching classes in all the 33 districts in the State. “Coaching will begin in the first week of May. The course duration will be between 60 and 90 days and both online and offline classes will be conducted,” he said.

The official elaborated that coaching for Group-I, Group-II and Group-III will be common and organised jointly while for Group-IV, separate classes will be conducted. Experts having a good track record will be taking classes for the job aspirants and the best study material will be made available to them. “It is completely free of cost and the sooner the students approach us, the better for them,” he said.

Regular tests will be conducted to help the aspirants evaluate themselves while officials and toppers of various exams will interact with them and give tips for successfully sailing through the exams.

The TSMSC will be shortly issuing a web link using which the students can register and also download the form. “After filling the form, they should hand it over to the local District Minority Officer,” he said.

The study circle plans to hold a screen test and select around 100 students in each district for coaching for Groups while online classes will also be held for job aspirants who are unable to attend physical classes.

