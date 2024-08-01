Telangana: Job calender to be released in Assembly on Friday

Published Date - 1 August 2024

Hyderabad: The State government will be releasing a job calendar in the Assembly on Friday and has constituted a cabinet sub-committee for issue of new white ration cards under Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s leadership.

This was decided by the State Cabinet that met here on Thursday under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The cabinet discussed a few issues and the decisions taken during the meeting were shared by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to the media. The Revenue Minister said as promised to the unemployed youth before the elections, a job calendar would be released officially in the Assembly on Friday to provide legal sanctity to the calendar.

The cabinet sub-committee constituted for issue of new ration cards would submit its report in a month, besides recommending modalities. The idea was to issue to ration cards and Arogyasri cards separately at the earliest, he said.

Regarding Dharani issues, the Minister said the committee constituted for the purpose had already submitted its report. A short discussion was scheduled in the Assembly on Friday and all aspects would be explained in detail, he said.

The State government was committed in taking up the River Musi Front Development project. Accordingly diversion of 15 tmc River Godavari from Mallanna Sagar to Shamirpet Lake was approved by the Cabinet. Of the 15 tmcft water, five tmcft would be utilised to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements. The rest 10 tmcft would be diverted to ensure flow of fresh water in River Musi and other water bodies in and around Hyderabad, the Revenue Minister said.

The Cabinet again recommended TJS president M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan’s names to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. In the past, the then Governor had sent back the recommendations to the State government, he said.

The Revenue Minister said the State government was committed to revive the Nizam’s Sugar Factory. Accordingly, a cabinet subcommittee was constituted under Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and it had recommended release of funds in two phases. This apart, the committee would reexamine the possibilities of ethanol and power plant at the location, he said.

The Telangana government had also decided to extend its support and cooperation for Kerala Government to take up relief measures in Wayanad district in which many people had lost lives in a natural calamity.

“We will speak to the Kerala Chief Secretary and extend all support, including manpower, machinery, financial and health service etc,” Srinivas Reddy said.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar thanked the Chief Minister and the cabinet for approving the Gourelli project distributory system work estimates of Rs. 437 crore.

Former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy had laid foundation for the project in 2007 and till 2014 tunnel and head works were completed. After BRS government came to power, the project works got delayed, citing technical permissions from NGT and land acquisition, he said, adding that once the project works would be completed, it would facilitate in providing water for Ghanpur constituency as well.

The cabinet also approved allotment of 600 square yards house sites to shooter Isha Singh, cricketer Mohd Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen. This apart, Mohd Siraj and Nikhat Zareen would also be offered Group I rank posting, the cabinet decided.

Similarly, late DG Rajeev Ratan’s son Hari Ratan would be offered a job as Municipal Commissioner while Additional DG, the late B Murali’s son, would be offered a Deputy Tahsildar job.