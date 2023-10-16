Telangana: Jungle safari resumes in Kawal Tiger Reserve with new features

Three existing tracks have been readied for the jungle safari. Visitors can easily take a glimpse of wild animals during the trip

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Jungle safari vehicle used to visit Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Mancherial: With the State government declaring Dasara holidays from October 13 to 25, families are looking for idyllic tourist destinations to spend leisurely with kids. One can explore the awe-inspiring jungle safari service, which was resumed in the picturesque Kawal Tiger Reserve after a gap of four months, but with a dash of new features.

“The safari service, suspended in June due to rains was recommenced on Monday, allowing nature aficionados and tourists to explore the reserve and to soak in the lap of nature. New attractions such as certain percolation tanks and watch towers have been included in the trip measuring 15 kilometers, offering a memorable experience to visitors,” District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh told ‘Telangana Today.’

Three existing tracks have been readied for the jungle safari. Visitors can easily take a glimpse of wild animals during the trip. They can spot common and rare bird species in the wild at dusk and dawn, besides taking panoramic views of the wild from watch towers. The tiger reserve is home to leopards, wolves, wild dogs, spotted deer, wild cats, Indian gaurs, foxes, blue bulls, wild pigs, mongooses, Sambar deer, etc.

Forest officials said five safari vehicles were being operated instead of two shuttled in the past for handling growing footfall of tourists. The price of the safari service was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per trip this time. Six persons are permitted to take the ride. A sum of Rs 400 is charged per additional passenger.

The authorities created enclosures, defining the space to be used by visitors and nature lovers. They have already launched counters and deployed staffers, enabling visitors to book tickets to avail their service. Tourists are advised to visit a special counter created at Gonduguda gate number 1 on the outskirts of Jannaram mandal centre. They are requested to contact 73375 52139 for booking the service.

Meanwhile, six non-air-conditioned, eight air-conditioned cottages and a dormitory hall belonging to the tourism department are available in Jannaram mandal centre for accommodation. While the cost of AC cottage is Rs 1,624, non-AC cottage and dormitory can be occupied by paying Rs 1,064 and Rs 1,600 on weekdays respectively. The charge for an AC cottage is Rs 1,792, while a non-AC cottage and dormitory can be hired for Rs 1,176 and Rs 1,800 on weekends. They can be booked by visiting the site of the tourism department.

How to reach

Jannaram mandal centre can be easily reached from Hyderabad either Hyderabad-Nirmal-Khanapur route or Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Luxettipet road. It is located 240 km away from the capital of Telangana. Visitors can locate Jannaram by arriving in Mancherial town which has both rail and bus connectivity from Hyderabad. Jannaram is situated 60 km from Mancherial district centre.