Telangana: Junior colleges told to accept assignment work up to April 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has asked all principals of government, government sector and private junior colleges to accept assignment work for Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education from students up to April 30. The assignment works should be valued and marks should be posted in the award list up to May 3, the TSBIE said in a press release on Monday.

The Board instructed all managements of the private junior colleges not to link the acceptance of assignment work with any college dues/payments. “If any complaint is received from students or parents to TSBIE over junior colleges not accepting assignment work till the students pay their dues, it will be viewed seriously and stringent actions will be taken against the erring managements,” it added.