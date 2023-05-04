Telangana: Kakatiya University to conduct TSICET-2023

The last date for registration and submission of online applications for the TSICET-2023 examinations is May 6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2023 examination to Kakatiya University, Warangal for making admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The last date for registration and submission of online applications for the TSICET-2023 examinations is May 6 while May 12, is the last date for registration and submission of the online application form with a late fee of Rs 250, and May 18 will be the last date with a late fee of Rs 500.

The candidates will be allowed to do any corrections to online applications that have already been submitted from May 12 to 15.

Prof. P. Varalaxmi, Convener, TSICET-2023, said 75 test centres in 20 online regional centres (16 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) have been identified to conduct the examination on May 26 and 27, in four sessions.

The candidates appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for TSICET – 2023, said a press release.

