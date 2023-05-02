TS EAMCET 2023 sees record jump in registrations

As many as 3,20,587 students registered, so far, as against total applications of 2,66,714 in 2022

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 recorded a staggering 53,873 jump in registrations.

As many as 3,20,587 students registered, so far, as against total applications of 2,66,714 in 2022.

A record 2,05,295 students applied for the engineering test, which is 33,057 more compared to the last year. Likewise, AM stream recorded 1,15,292 applications i.e., 20,816 more registrations than 2022. The number of registrations are expected to go up further as the last date for submitting applications with a late fee of Rs.5,000 ends on Tuesday (late night). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

Speaking to a press conference here on Tuesday, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman (TSCHE) Prof. R Limbadri attributed the increase in EAMCET 2023 applications to a rise in the number of intermediate admissions during the last two academic years.

He also cited that the addition of BSc Nursing admissions through the EAMCET was also one of the reasons behind the surge in registrations besides the “craze” for engineering courses, particularly the booming computer science and engineering.

The EAMCET 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14 with AM test on May 10 and 11 and the engineering exam on May 12, 13 and 14. Given the record number of registrations, 26 additional centres have been added with a total being 113 for AM and 137 for the engineering test. As the test will be held in computer-based mode, all the centres were technically audited.

According to Prof. Limbadri, as against the regular practice of flying squads, this time, the sitting squad will be deployed in each of the centres to monitor the conduct of the CETs. Except for the Chief Superintendent (CS) and observer, no official on the examination work will be allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the centre.

The TSCHE Chairman said efforts were being made to hold TS EdCET, ECET, LAWCET & PGLCET in a single day with multiple sessions instead of multiple days.

TS EAMCET 2022

Engineering

Telangana: 1,36,226

AP: 36,012

Total: 1,72,238

AM

Telangana: 76,557

AP: 17,919

Total: 94,476

TS EAMCET 2023

Engineering

Telangana: 1,53,841

AP: 51,454

Total: 2,05,295

AM

Telangana: 94,551

AP: 20,741

Total: 1,15,292

Increase in applications

Engineering

Telangana: 17,615

AP: 15,442

Total: 33,057

AM

Telangana: 17,994

AP: 2,822

Total: 20,816

Total increase of E&AM applications: 53,873