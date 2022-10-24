Telangana: Kaleshwaram temple to remain closed on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

File Photo.

Bhupalpally/Warangal: The famous Kaleshwara Muktheeswara temple will remain closed from 5.30 am on October 25 to 7 am on October 26 due to the solar eclipse, according to temple officials.

After performing the special puja, the temple will be closed (bandhanam) from 5.30 am. Devotees have been urged not visit the temple in view of the closure of the temple. The temple will be opened at 7 am on Wednesday after cleansing (Samprokshana) programme, and the devotees will be allowed into the temple, said Executive Officer (EO) Mahesh.

Also Read Partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible from most parts of India

Meanwhile, the Bhadrakali temple and Thousand Pillar temples in Warangal and Hanamkonda respectively will also be closed due to solar eclipse. Bhadrakali temple chief priest Sheshu said the devotees would be allowed on Wednesday, when the Kedareswara Vatram is would also be held.