Telangana: Kalvala project bund breached due to incessant rainfall

Anticipating the threat, villagers and local public representatives had on Thursday placed sand bags at the bund to avert the damage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Anticipating the threat, villagers and local public representatives had on Thursday placed sand bags at the bund to avert the damage.

Karimnagar: The bund of the Kalvala project in Shankarapatnam mandal was breached. A portion of the earthen bund of the project was breached as the water body was getting huge inflows following the incessant rainfall during the last few days.

Anticipating the threat, villagers and local public representatives had on Thursday placed sand bags at the bund to avert the damage. However, it was breached as the project got heavy inflows.

A huge quantity of water is flowing downstream inundating crops in the project ayacut. The 2,245 cusecs of water storage capacity project has a 422 km catchment area in Shankarapatnam, Saidapur and a portion of Hunabad mandals. About 2,030 acres of land is being cultivated under the project.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy along with Collector B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others visited the project site and examined the damaged bund. Koushik Reddy assured to reconstruct the project. The bund of the project breached as the water body got an excess amount of water. Though local people and public representatives placed sandbags to prevent the breach, it failed, he said.

The matter was informed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao through BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar. Responding immediately, the Chief Minister has assured to construct a new project by redesigning it after the water receded, he said.

Stating that there was no question of holding back on expenditure for welfare of farmers, he said the project would be reconstructed soon.