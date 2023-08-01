Karimnagar: Kalvala project ayacut farmers worried about standing crops

Though the crop is presently in good condition, they are worried about the supply of water in the coming days since the bund of the Kalvala Project

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Karimnagar: While farmers across the State are worried about crop damage following recent rains, those who sowed paddy depending on the Kalvala Project in the district are facing a different kind of situation.

Though the crop is presently in good condition, they are worried about the supply of water in the coming days since the bund of the Kalvala Project, which is the lone water source for nearby fields, was breached due to the heavy inflows into the project recently.

Constructed in 1969-70 near Kalvala village of Shankarapatnam mandal, 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, the project gets water from 10 tanks and three rivulets right from Husnabad of Siddipet district.

It is the only water source for more than 3,000 acres of land in Shankarapatnam and Veenavanka mandals. Another 1,500 acres is also being cultivated by drawing water from the project by arranging motors. However, the 0.25 tmc water storage capacity project became empty within a few hours after the breach of the bund on July 28. While paddy sowed under the downstream of the project was completely washed away, the crop spread under its ayacut is going to face a severe water scarcity problem.

Besides farmers, fishermen who depend on the project too are in a dilemma.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer from Kachapur, Mahender Reddy informed that the paddy crop would wither within a few days since the Kalvala project was the only source for the crops sowed in nearby villages. Presently, the fields were looking green since the area received heavy rains on Sunday.

In order to draw water from the project, a few farmers laid a 1,000 metre-pipeline and arranged motors by spending Rs.15 lakh. However, they were also unable to get the water since the entire project was empty now. Informing that he sowed paddy in five acres, Mahender Reddy said the expenditure had gone waste. He wanted the district administration to take steps to protect standing crops by taking temporary repair works.

Another farmer, Marumulla Veeraiah, said the fields having agricultural wells would get water for this season. However, it was not possible to get water for the Yasangi season since the wells would also dry up. He wanted the government to construct a ring bund on a temporary basis to supply water, which would reach the project in the coming days, to protect standing crops. A native of Kachapur, Veeraiah sowed paddy in nine acres.

Crop in two acres sowed downstream of the project was washed away entirely.

Village sarpanch Dasarapu Badraiah said since it would take time to construct a new bund, they were taking temporary measures to protect the standing crops. Engineering department officials visited the project on Monday and assured to start work immediately.

When TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar visited the project, he was asked to direct officials to fix gates/shutters for the project. Vinod Kumar has promised to redesign the project and construct a new one, Badraiah said.

