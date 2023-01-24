Telangana: Kataram police arrest former Naxalite from Peddapalli district

Police have arrested a former Naxalite, Polam Rajaiah, for his alleged attempts to help the outlawed CPI Maoist party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy and other police with the arrested former Naxalite on Tuesday.

Bhupalpally: Police have arrested a former Naxalite on Tuesday for his alleged attempts to help the outlawed CPI Maoist party. The arrested person was Polam Rajaiah, a resident of Nandimedaram village of Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district. He was working as a helper at the ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ water scheme at Medaram.

Kataram police along with the 58/G BN CRPF personnel led by SI D Sudhakar chased and caught him when he was trying to escape on a bike after seeing the police at Bopparam crossroad.

Also Read Mulugu police arrest three people including former Maoist

“During questioning, he said he worked for the Maoist party in the Peddapalli squad and protection platoon of Karimnagar anad Warangal. He surrendered to the police in 2002 and even got land allotted to him at Dharmaram by the government. But due to financial problems, he got into contact with Maoist leader Kankanala Raji Reddy and started working to strengthen the party again for the last four months,” said Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy.

Rajaiah said that he was going to the Chhattisgarh border to meet Raji Reddy, when he was nabbed. Police said they seized revolutionary literature, pamphlets, gelatin sticks and detonators from him.