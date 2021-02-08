Telangana: KCR pulls up party MLAs with ‘attitude’

Advises them to respect party cadre and take them along

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday pulled up some TRS legislators who had developed an attitude and were inaccessible to party cadres and the general public.

Advising them that they should take along party leaders and cadres, the Chief Minister was unequivocal in telling them that the entire party cadre should be treated with respect. He is learnt to have pointed out that the MLAs can win again only if the the party activists do a good job at the field level. He also wanted the party legislators to remain active on social media and strongly counter the allegations of Opposition parties. He also suggested that all the leaders meet frequently at the district level and discuss the steps to be taken to strengthen the party and to make the government schemes more accessible to the people.

Chandrashekhar Rao, addressing the party’s Executive Council at Telangana Bhavan here, is said to have clarified that the names of candidates for the posts of the GHMC Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be announced in a sealed cover on the day of election on February 11. He instructed the TRS corporators and ex-officio members to support the candidates announced by the party leadership. Sealed covers from the party will be handed over to the corporators and ex-officio members at the GHMC office itself ahead of the election.

TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of State-level Corporations and Zilla Parishads, Municipal Mayors and chairpersons of District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs), and presidents of District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS) along with the party’s State committee members, participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .