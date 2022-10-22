Telangana: KNRUHS invites applications for admission into PG Medical courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana on Saturday has released notification inviting online application forms from NEET-PG-2022 qualified candidates including in-service candidates who have become eligible after lowering of cut-off score for admission into PG Medical courses under Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2022-23 into affiliated medical colleges in Telangana.

Total number of vacant seats available under Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be notified on KNRUHS website before exercising web options for second phase of counselling. Eligible candidates can apply online from 8 am on October 23 to 5 pm on October 26 on the website (https://tspgmed.tsche.in)

The revised cut-off score for general category candidates is 201, for SC/ST/OBC including PWD of SC/ST/OBC the cut-off is 186 and for candidates in UR-PWD (persons with disability) category, the cut-off is 169.

All further notifications will be displayed on KNRUHS website and candidates are informed to check the website regularly for updates.

For technical help (10 am to 5 pm): 9392685856, 7842542216 and 9059672216 or email tspgmed2022@gmail.com and clarifications on regulations: 9490585796/ 8500646769 or email: knrpgadmission2022@gmail.com