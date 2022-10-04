KNRUHS issues notification for PG courses under management quote

Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday issued notifications for admission into Post Graduate Medical Degree and Diploma courses under management quota for 2022-23 in private non-minority and minority medical colleges in Telangana. Online application forms were invited from NEET-PG-2022 qualified candidates from Indian nationals/OCI (Overseas Citizen of India )/NRIs.

Notification has been issued for online registration for web based counselling to determine State merit position for admission into management quota seats only. Provisional merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all certificates uploaded at the time of online registration, KNRUHS said.

Total number of seats available under management quota for the academic year 2022-2023 will be notified on website before exercising web options for counselling. Candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates on website https://pvttspgmed.tsche.in/ from 8 am on October 5 to 5 pm on October 12.