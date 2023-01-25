Telangana Kreeda Pranganams developed across State, says Jagadish Reddy

Underling the need to encourage the children to participate in sports, he said it would help the children to learn discipline as well as inculcate sportive spirit in the them.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was introducing the girls kabbadi players at an tournament held in Suryapet on Wednesday.

Suryapet: Stating that Telangana Kreeda Pranganams were developed in all villages and towns in the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said the State government was keen on encouraging students towards games to instill sportive spirit in them.

The Minister also said successive Central governments had not earmarked sufficient funds in the budget for sports, which was why India, despite having the largest population, stood at the bottom in the Olympics.